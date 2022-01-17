It’s 2022 — Is the Sky Falling?

It’s 2022 — are we scared? Hopefully not. Our recent video outlining the challenges 2022 will present — parts sourcing, finding qualified technicians, increasing vehicle sophistication, increasing costs — might have spooked you, but let’s face it: The collision industry has always had its challenges.

It seems that there has always been a reason to yell that the sky is falling, but we always seem to make it through to the other side — a little dinged up but still kickin’. Because we’re tough. What would be the fun if it were easy? I’m convinced our industry is full of competitors who want to win and like a challenge; when things are tough, it’s that much more rewarding to come out the other side having survived.

COVID is raging again, and this time it’s omicron (sounds like the name of one of the Transformers, the human-like robots from the movie series). This time feels different, though. Even though it’s more contagious, a lot of people are vaccinated, and booster shots are available. This will allow life to move on and not come to a grinding halt like in early 2020.