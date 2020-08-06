MSO Symposium to be Held as Virtual Event

Click Here to Read More

The event will contain the same-style sessions as in previous years but will be delivered in single-session installments five days in a row. Each daily session will be 60 to 90 minutes.

Ray Fisher, president and executive director of ASA, said ASA has been preparing for a virtual event since late May in case changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The advisory board and past attendees definitively stated that this event is critical to the MSO sector and should not skip a year or postpone,” said Fisher. “ASA leadership took that under advisement and continued plans for the 9th annual event. While we will miss the dynamics and networking of the live event, we are excited about this virtual platform as it creates the opportunity to enhance the already great content that our advisory board has been developing.”

The virtual program will be open to the entire industry and allow attendees that may not normally attend to learn about the MSO market.

“I think everyone will be very pleased with this year’s program,” said Fisher. “We are currently finalizing the sessions, which will include a look into the future as well as a review of this year and how companies have responded.”