 Mystery of the SEMA Show Sticker Man Solved!

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Shop Operations

Mystery of the SEMA Show Sticker Man Solved!

Meet Mickey Kahl, owner of Kahl’s Body Shop who's been fighting insurers in his town a lot lately.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Back in January, I talked about a mystery person who left a roll of stickers at the BodyShop Business booth at the SEMA Show last year that said, “Collision Repair Equal To Mechanical Repair Rates: Why Not?” Well, the mystery has been solved! 

Related Articles

Meet Mickey Kahl, owner of Kahl’s Body Shop in New Albany, Ind. Kahl has been fighting insurers in his town a lot lately, which compelled him to make the stickers. He was preparing for his trip to SEMA and decided he would wear a shirt with the stickers covering the back of it and hand them out to as many people as he could at the show. 

“We’ve always felt that you can take the best mechanic out there and ask him to straighten a dent on a car, paint a car or weld a quarter panel and he’s lost. He doesn’t know how to do that,” said Kahl. “But there is no part of their job that collision repairers can’t do, yet they make three times as much. And we know why that is.”

At the show, Kahl estimates he handed out 1,000 stickers. He stopped and explained what it meant to a lot of people, and some agreed and some disagreed. 

Kahl asked one of his sons to help design the sticker on a computer, and a friend of his who owns a sign shop was able to print them. 

“I wanted people to ask me what I was saying, and if you put it out there and said, ‘Body shops deserve as much as mechanics,’ people would nod their head and go on. With the ‘why not’ thing, people stopped and asked me what I was trying to do.”

As far as his battles with insurers go, Kahl says insurers short-pay him all the time. “That’s because we charge for things that a lot of competitors don’t charge for, but that’s not my fault.”

Kahl does charge mechanical rates for mechanical procedures, but there are certain insurance companies that say, “‘Well, if the same technician is doing it, we’re not going to pay them.’ We have that fight all the time. I always charge … if it’s got an ‘M’ code out beside it in the book, it’s mechanical.”

Kudos to Kahl for standing up for what he (and a lot of the rest of the collision industry) believes in and having the gumption to let the world know at the SEMA Show.

You May Also Like

Shop Operations

The Great Awakening: Collision Repairers Taking a Stand

Many repairers are now taking a stand, realizing they cannot conduct business the way they used to.

Barrett Smith
By Barrett Smith

No doubt most collision repair facility owners and managers reading this have seen insurers ramp up their efforts to contain claims costs, which surely has created a great deal of consternation, uncertainty and concern about the future.

Challenges Galore

The collision industry is facing:

Read Full Article

More Shop Operations Posts
CARSTAR Fort Collins: Process Produces Performance

The new facility that CARSTAR Fort Collins moved into was designed with organization and performance in mind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Are Collision Repairers Their Own Worst Enemy?

It’s always been easy for repairers to see insurers as the bogeyman that causes all of their problems, but insurers are merely taking advantage of repairers’ lack of business knowledge and acumen.

By Barrett Smith
Are You Ready to ROCK in 2023?

Do you know a “rockstar” in the automotive aftermarket? Then it’s time to nominate them as a Vehicle Care RockStar!

By Jason Stahl
BodyShop Business 2022 Executives of the Year

This year’s Single-Shop award winner is Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision in Hickory, N.C., and the Multi-Shop winner is Matt Ebert of Crash Champions.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Body Refinish: Are Today’s Colors Harder to Match?

It appears we’re dealing with the most unique and difficult colors in the history of car painting … or are we?

By Carl Wilson