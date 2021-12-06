News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families
Video
PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)
Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Mike Gunnells, senior manager, business solutions, automotive refinish for PPG, discuss the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course, which teaches step-by-step skills to collision repair operators on how to gain better control over the production process.