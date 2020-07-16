Re-engaged and Ready to Repair

As the country opens up and starts a new normal way of life, collision repairers need a plan to re-engage with their employees, insurance partners, customers and communities. Although deemed an “essential business,” our industry is still facing decreased car counts, new operations practices and an overall change in how we do business.

You can look at the past few months in a negative light, or take them as a positive learning opportunity to reshape and rebuild your business for the future.

At my three CARSTAR locations in Sidney, Troy and Piqua, Ohio, we’ve definitely faced our own difficulties through the pandemic. However, we’ve faced adversity before and learned a great deal about maintaining morale, keeping relationships strong and learning from the experience.

So, I’ve chosen the positive path and mapped out a plan for moving forward.

Getting Employees Back to Work

Finding and retaining technicians and team members is always a priority in our business. Many collision repair facilities furloughed employees and now need to rehire them to meet strict PPP guidelines. Some employees were laid off, and after finding the unemployment payment was bigger than their previous paycheck, they now need new motivation to return. Getting everyone back to work requires a structured plan to rebuild your operational performance and company culture. Here are a few things I’ve learned:

Update team roles and responsibilities. This is a perfect opportunity to evaluate team members and roles in your facility. With new vehicle intake, cleaning and delivery processes, you need a new staffing plan with people who are trained in sanitization procedures handling these duties. It is also a good time to add or train someone with a technology background who can lead pre-and post-repair scanning and other IT needs. Finally, it is critical to sit down with each employee and map a career path for them and how they can achieve it.

It’s a new world, and the standards for how we do things have changed. It’s smart to update your facility’s standards and business practices, while also eliminating old, inefficient processes. Clearly communicate to your team members the expectations for dress code, customer service processes, vendor interaction and job performance. Creating new signage throughout your facility can help reinforce this on a daily basis. Create a culture of teamwork. As many people have been isolated at home for several months, getting them engaged in a cooperative work environment requires some special attention. Holding a kickoff event (following your state’s rules) for employees to celebrate the return to work can create excitement and enthusiasm. Keep that momentum going with weekly employee recognition moments and events such as morning donuts or lunch. Create a suggestion board or box in the breakroom where employees can share their ideas on operating in the “new normal,” and reward the good ideas. You can also create committees on things like shop cleanliness, customer service, marketing and community involvement to encourage teamwork.

Reassure Your Insurers

Insurers are working hard with their customers to retain their business, and their business practices have changed too. Here are several ways you can ensure they continue to rely on your repair services: