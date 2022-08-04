Registration for 2022 MSO Symposium Now Open

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board announced that registration for the 11th annual MSO Symposium is now open. The event will be held Oct. 31 on the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX in Las Vegas.

Created by and for multi-shop owners, the event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast, networking and vendor displays. Following will be a unique program providing information and insight on the economy, the industry’s current state of affairs, matters concerning ESG, DEI, and the lessons observed in private equity and electric vehicle repair adaptation. The conference will conclude at 7 p.m., after an exclusive industry reception. “The MSO Symposium is truly unique,” said Julie Massaro, executive director of ASA. “The caliber of content received, alongside the chance to network with executive peers, is a combination you simply don’t find elsewhere. The event’s agenda, timing and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees and repair networks from all across North America. This exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers and OEMs can gather exclusively.” This year, conversations on national and global shifts of the industry’s economic trends, collaborative partnerships, and internal and external growth expectations will be addressed. Panel participants and presenters will be industry and economy experts, and executives of MSOs, insurance companies and OEMs. “This event is not just for large MSOs,” said Roy Schnepper, owner of Butler’s Collision and MSO Symposium advisory board member. “If you’re a small to mid-size MSO or independent repair facility looking at the next step, the MSO Symposium will help you successfully prepare your business for the future. The collision repair industry is dealing with incredible technological advancements in today’s vehicles, and companies need to know how to position their business for growth in this changing environment.”

