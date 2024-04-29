 The Lanza Brothers: Successful Collision Careers

The Lanza Brothers: Successful Collision Careers

Auto body technicians Vince and Domenic Lanza discuss the reasons young people should take a serious look at collision as a viable, rewarding and profitable career.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Vince and Domenic Lanza, auto body technicians at Serpentini Collision Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on what it’s like working with their father, their remarkable success in the auto body industry and why young people their age should take a serious look at collision as a viable, rewarding and profitable career.

