The Lanza Brothers: Successful Collision Careers

In the latest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl interviews Vince and Domenic Lanza, auto body technicians at Serpentini Collision Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on what it’s like working with their father, their remarkable success in the auto body industry and why young people their age should take a serious look at collision as a viable, rewarding and profitable career.
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis, process, procedure and training manager for OEM Calibration and the Woodhouse Auto Family, and Andy Hipwell, manager of OEM Calibration, on the secret to OEM Calibration's immense growth to eight cities spanning Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.