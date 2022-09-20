 The Road to AAPEX, Episode 1
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 1

on

Take a Tour of Transtar's Center of Excellence

on

2022 Subaru Outback EyeSight Calibration

on

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 1

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac make it to Las Vegas?

2022 Subaru Outback EyeSight Calibration

A front-facing camera calibration on a 2022 Subaru Outback after the windshield has been replaced.

MORE POST

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Supports New U.S. House Vehicle Data Access Caucus

Events: NFL Legend Emmett Smith Headlines SEMA Show Education Enthusiast Track

Video: Take a Tour of Transtar’s Center of Excellence

News: NABC Donates 2021 Kia Soul to St. Louis Veteran

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 1

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac make it to Las Vegas?

Advertisement

The 2,500-mile drive from Babcox Media’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas, across the iconic Route 66, is enough to test any vehicle. But the car Babcox Media’s Joe Keene picked to rehab and drive to AAPEX held in Las Vegas, Nov. 1-3, isn’t just any car. It’s a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As Keene says in the first episode of The Road to AAPEX, “It’s about the journey,” and the ASE-certified technician had a long road ahead of him as he brought the Cadillac up to a safe standard. With the help of aftermarket suppliers and experts, Keene conquered the leaking transmission, an air suspension that didn’t work, and a complete lack of air conditioning (which could have made a drive through the desert even longer), to name a few challenges.

Advertisement

“There were a lot of things about the car that weren’t specified in the ad,” Keene said with a laugh. “It floated, the steering was all over the place, the windows didn’t work–just all kinds of things going on with it. But I didn’t want something easy. I wanted something that was going to be an ‘are you going to make it’ moment every time I get in the car.”

Combing through junk yards, testing the counterman’s expertise in hunting down new parts for an old car, and a trip to Ohio Technical College were just a few stops Joe makes to whip the Caddy into shape. Watch the first episode above to see how Joe takes a clunker and, with expert help from the automotive aftermarket, gets it ready to tackle The Road to AAPEX.

Advertisement

Vehicle Stats

Make/Model: Cadillac Brougham
Year: 1989
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
Mileage: 180,000+ miles
Engine: 307 LV2 Olds V8
Power: 140 hp and 245 lb/ft
Weight: 4,500 lbs.
Length: 20 ft
Fuel Capacity: 21 Gallons
Fuel Economy: 15 City/22 Highway
Tires: 225/65R17
Transmission: Remanufactured Turbo-Hydramatic 200-4R
Brakes: Front Vented Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning: R134a Conversion
Air Bags: None

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 1

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

AirPro Diagnostics: The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

AirPro Diagnostics: OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business