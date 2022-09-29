 The Road to AAPEX, Episode 2 - BodyShop Business
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 2

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line
Video

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 2

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?
“A lot of things happened, except when I turned the key.” 

As a seasoned ASE-certified technician, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene knew that getting a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham with more than 180,000 miles on it ready for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas in time for AAPEX wasn’t going to be easy, but no one knew it would be this hard. Episode 1 ended with Keene installing a bevy of new aftermarket components on the car, confident they’d do the trick. But instead of the roar of a classic engine, all he heard was a click.

“This is just how it goes sometimes — once you touch something, something else decides to give you an issue,” Keene explains in this episode of The Road To AAPEX. While trying to crack the diagnostic mystery, Keene also pays a visit to Ohio Technical College, connects with a notable Babcox Media technician to paint the caddy’s roof and finds a surprise under the driver-side carpet. 

Click the video above to find out if he successfully starts the car and gets it rolling or if he has to push it out of the garage doors. 

Need to Catch Up?

Watch the first episode of The Road to AAPEX here.

In this article:,
