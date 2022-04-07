 The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)

on

Success During Challenging Times (PODCAST)

on

Auto Body Reviews & Website Icons (PODCAST)

on

Traditional Marketing Methods - Do They Still Work? (PODCAST)
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Trending Now

Podcasts: The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)

News: AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Tackle Climate Change

Diagnostics: Vehicle Calibration: Committing In-House

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jason Stahl and Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, discuss the current state of collision repair shop acquisition. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.
Advertisement

In the lastest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl and Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, discuss the current state of collision repair shop acquisition. Topics they discuss include:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • What is your shop worth?
  • What makes a shop attractive to a buyer?
  • How long will the rapid pace of consolidation last?
  • Is it still a buyers’ and sellers’ market?
  • When will the window shut on shops that want to sell?

BodyShop Business: The Podcast is sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Body Shop Marketing Through Social Media (PODCAST)

Podcasts: Top 10 Website Mistakes for Body Shops, Part 2 (PODCAST)

Podcasts: PODCAST: Top 10 Website Mistakes for Body Shops, Part 1 (PODCAST)

Podcasts: Marketing During COVID-19, Part 2 (PODCAST)

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business