The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)
The State of Collision Shop Acquisition (PODCAST)
Jason Stahl and Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, discuss the current state of collision repair shop acquisition. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.
In the lastest episode of BodyShop Business: The Podcast, Jason Stahl and Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, discuss the current state of collision repair shop acquisition. Topics they discuss include:
- What is your shop worth?
- What makes a shop attractive to a buyer?
- How long will the rapid pace of consolidation last?
- Is it still a buyers’ and sellers’ market?
- When will the window shut on shops that want to sell?
BodyShop Business: The Podcast is sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.