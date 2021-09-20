Jason Stahl, editor of BodyShop Business, discusses Fuji Spray’s new Auto HV8 HVLP Spray Gun, another high-performance model in their full suite of HVLP paint spraying equipment. Designed with Fuji Spray’s trusted HVLP technology, the H-V8 is an exceptional choice for basecoat and clearcoat applications. For more information, visit fujispray.com.