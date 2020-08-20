Connect with us
VIDEO: Implementing Lean in Your Body Shop, Part 2

When creating a kaizen business, start with the values.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses what is important in a kaizen business from the BodyShop Business Launch Tech USA Collision Studio at Babcox Media.

If you missed Part 1 of implementing lean in your body shop, click here.

