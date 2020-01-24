Just because the vehicle you test drove runs properly doesn’t mean everything is performing correctly on it. Given how sophisticated vehicles are today, there are many factors that have to be met when test driving for recalibration. BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl talks about how test drives are no longer just a drive around the block from the BodyShop Business Launch Tech USA Collision Studio at Babcox Media.
Video
VIDEO: Test Driving for Recalibration, Presented by Launch Tech USA
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses the many factors that have to be met when test driving for recalibration.
