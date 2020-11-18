Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: The Evolution of Vehicle Technology

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Andrew Markel, director of content for Babcox Media and ASE-certified technician, discusses how much vehicle technology has changed since the mid-1990s.
Advertisement

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl talks with Andrew Markel, director of content for Babcox Media and ASE-certified technician, about how much vehicles have changed since Markel was a porter for a dealership in the mid-1990s from the BodyShop Business Launch Tech USA Collision Studio at Babcox Media.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Hurricane Preparation Tips

Video: VIDEO: Detecting Wiring Harness Faults

Video: VIDEO: Diagnostic Tips for HID Lighting Issues

Video: VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Features

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: The Evolution of Vehicle Technology

on

VIDEO: Commercial Products Overview, Presented by Evercoat

on

VIDEO: Audi Front Camera Calibration

on

VIDEO: Launch Tech X-431 ADAS Mobile
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Associations: Enterprise Named Platinum Sponsor of WIN

Associations: SCRS Hosts Weekly BOT Demonstrations

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Toyota/Lexus Radar and Camera Calibration

Diagnostics: Servicing Mercedes-Benz ADAS Systems
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Star Brite

Star Brite
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect