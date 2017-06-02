Body Shop Business
Business/Boyd Group
ago

Boyd Group Opens Second Gerber Facility in St. Augustine, Fla.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Boyd Group announced the May 30 opening of a second Gerber Collision & Glass location in St. Augustine, Fla.

The brownfield development is located on Dobbs Road and is close to the highly traveled 207 and 312 state highways.

“This is an important addition to our already significant presence in Florida and complements our existing center on State Road 16 in St. Augustine,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “This increased capacity will allow us to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the area.”

The Winnipeg-based Boyd Group operates in 20 U.S. states as Gerber Collision & Glass and in 31 U.S. states overall.

