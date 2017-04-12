I-CAR is presenting a live version of its one-hour “Safety Shield Technologies” course as part of the fifth annual Southern Automotive Repair Conference.

The conference takes place April 22 at the IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi, Miss.

The course is part of I-CAR’s popular “Vehicle and Technology Specific Training” line of courses and focuses on the elements that make up Nissan/Infiniti Safety Shield Technologies’ suite of advanced safety features.

Safety Shield Technologies include systems such as forward emergency braking, predictive forward collision warning, backup collision intervention and intelligent cruise control.

The course provides detailed explanations of how to identify if a vehicle is equipped with Safety Shield Technologies, how the systems function and what parts are commonly associated with each of the systems.

The course also identifies what can happen to these systems in a collision and what type of damage is typical. Additionally, the course discusses repair considerations and looks at system calibration and initialization procedures that might be required when certain parts are removed or replaced.

Nissan has issued several position statements designed to ensure that Safety Shield Technologies operate as designed when the vehicle goes back out on the road. Throughout the course, each position statement is explained as it relates to repair of Safety Shield Technologies.

For information and to register for the conference, visit southernautomotiverepairconference.com.