CARSTAR Opens Two New Locations in Virginia

CARSTAR has announced the opening of two new CARSTAR locations: CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria, Va., and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas in Manassas Park, Va.

Bobby Seenath, owner of both CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas, has been in the industry for more than 40 years. Starting his career as a helper in a repair center, Seenath eventually worked his way up and opened his own collision repair business in 1998.

“Influencing me at an early age, my brothers entered the collision repair industry, and I took after them and decided to try my hand in this business,” said Seenath. “Over the years, my roles in different repair centers varied, but my affection for this industry has remained. I know collision experiences can be incredibly difficult, but it is truly rewarding to turn a customer’s day around and make them feel at ease by providing a premier repair experience.”

Both CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas are on the I-CAR “Road to Gold,” which is the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry. Equipped to provide premier collision repairs on all makes and models, CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria, a 9,000-square-foot center and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas, an 11,000-square-foot facility, are eager to continue supporting the community they live and work in.

“Bobby Seenath, a Manassas local, is like many of our franchise partners in that he lives in the community he works in,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “Having such an affinity for his neighbors, Bobby is enthusiastically committed to helping his community and is genuinely eager to provide a premier experience and get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

CARSTAR RS Collision of Alexandria and CARSTAR RS Collision of Manassas regularly contribute to various causes in the community. Additionally, Seenath pays homage to his home country of Trinidad, even starting his own foundation, Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Organization (MGCO), in 2005 to give back to the youth of his native country. Seenath hopes to pass the facilities on to his son, Daryl Seenath, current manager of the Alexandria location.