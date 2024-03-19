CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga., he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors — the gold medal — in the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Competition. He will represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Competition this spring.

Robbins, a student at Fannin County High School, is a senior studying collision repair with Devin Dilbeck, automotive repair teacher for the school. He connected with CARSTAR Car Crafters through their apprenticeship program that provides parts, resources and work opportunities for students in the school. Carson Beavers, son of Jeff Beavers, owner of CARSTAR Car Crafters, oversees the apprenticeship program and has worked closely with Robbins to share the real-world experience of a high-production collision repair facility.

Jeff Beavers, who has two locations in Blue Ridge and Blairsville, Ga., got involved with Fannin County High School several years ago to help inspire students to consider a career in collision repair.

“The most rewarding aspect of our involvement with the school is seeing the students take interest in vocational jobs that lead to careers,” said Beavers. “College is not for everyone, and the collision industry has many high-paying great career jobs. Also, working with the shop teacher at the high school has helped us identify ways we can help with their program, from donating cars, parts, tools and money to support the class needs.”

The Beavers look forward to welcoming Robbins full-time to their team, and are committed to continuing the program that attracts students to embrace a career in collision repair.

“One of the motivating factors in partnering with our local high school is to prepare technicians for a career in the collision repair industry,” Beavers said. “Dane plans to come work with us full-time when he graduates, and we are very excited to welcome him to our team. We definitely plan to hire more students as qualified candidates become available, as skilled young techs are hard to find, and this creates a great opportunity to connect with them.”

For Robbins and the team at CARSTAR Car Crafters, it’s a win-win partnership that will deliver benefits for years to come — and hopefully a gold medal at the SkillsUSA National Competition.

