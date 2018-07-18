Valspar Automotive Cover Refinish Systems to Offer Fall Classes

Valspar Automotive continues to provide comprehensive education for refinishers with I-CAR training at its centers located in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas and Sacramento, Calif. Color theory, hands-on application, and classroom learning for water and solvent technologies are included within the curriculum.

“In all our training courses, our goal is to send students home with everything they need to succeed in the shop,” said Gary Kilby, technical director for Valspar Automotive. “We want them to implement what they’ve learned and see how it improves throughput and affects the bottom line.”

Select a class from the September, October, November and December schedule, which focuses on all of Valspar Automotive’s Refinish Systems including Matrix Automotive Finishes, Prospray Finishes, DeBeer Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM):

Sept. 11-12 – Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System – Grand Prairie

Sept. 18-19 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Detroit

Sept. 18-19 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Grand Prairie

Sept. 20-21 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series Color Theory – Grand Prairie

Sept. 25-26 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Grand Prairie

Sept. 25-26 – Valspar Refinish VLB – Sacramento

Sept. 27-28 – Valspar Refinish VLB (Spanish) – Sacramento

Oct. 2-3 – Prospray Finishes LV System – Grand Prairie

Oct. 9-10 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Grand Prairie

Oct. 16-17 – DeBeer 900 LV – Sacramento

Oct. 16-17 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Detroit

Oct 16-17 – Valspar Refinish LVB – Grand Prairie

Oct 18-19 – DeBeer 900 LV (Spanish) – Sacramento

Oct 18-19 – Color Theory – Grand Prairie

Oct 23-24 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Grand Prairie

Nov 6-7 – Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System – Grand Prairie

Nov 12-14 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Grand Prairie

Nov 15-16 – DeBeer Refinish Color Theory – Grand Prairie

Nov 27-28 – Valspar Refinish VLB – Grand Prairie

Dec 4-5 – Prospray Finishes LV System – Grand Prairie

Dec 4-5 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Detroit

Dec 11-12 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Grand Prairie

Color Theory is specific to Valspar Automotive’s premium waterborne system – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series. New to the curriculum, the class teaches students everything they need to know about color, from how to get to the right color to how to use tools and resources properly, including Valspar Automotive’s Color Focus formula retrieval system.

For more information about Valspar Automotive’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit valsparauto.com.