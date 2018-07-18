Valspar Automotive Cover Refinish Systems to Offer Fall Classes
Valspar Automotive continues to provide comprehensive education for refinishers with I-CAR training at its centers located in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas and Sacramento, Calif. Color theory, hands-on application, and classroom learning for water and solvent technologies are included within the curriculum.
“In all our training courses, our goal is to send students home with everything they need to succeed in the shop,” said Gary Kilby, technical director for Valspar Automotive. “We want them to implement what they’ve learned and see how it improves throughput and affects the bottom line.”
Select a class from the September, October, November and December schedule, which focuses on all of Valspar Automotive’s Refinish Systems including Matrix Automotive Finishes, Prospray Finishes, DeBeer Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM):
- Sept. 11-12 – Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System – Grand Prairie
- Sept. 18-19 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Detroit
- Sept. 18-19 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Grand Prairie
- Sept. 20-21 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series Color Theory – Grand Prairie
- Sept. 25-26 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Grand Prairie
- Sept. 25-26 – Valspar Refinish VLB – Sacramento
- Sept. 27-28 – Valspar Refinish VLB (Spanish) – Sacramento
- Oct. 2-3 – Prospray Finishes LV System – Grand Prairie
- Oct. 9-10 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Grand Prairie
- Oct. 16-17 – DeBeer 900 LV – Sacramento
- Oct. 16-17 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Detroit
- Oct 16-17 – Valspar Refinish LVB – Grand Prairie
- Oct 18-19 – DeBeer 900 LV (Spanish) – Sacramento
- Oct 18-19 – Color Theory – Grand Prairie
- Oct 23-24 – DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series – Grand Prairie
- Nov 6-7 – Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System – Grand Prairie
- Nov 12-14 – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series – Grand Prairie
- Nov 15-16 – DeBeer Refinish Color Theory – Grand Prairie
- Nov 27-28 – Valspar Refinish VLB – Grand Prairie
- Dec 4-5 – Prospray Finishes LV System – Grand Prairie
- Dec 4-5 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Detroit
- Dec 11-12 – Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System – Grand Prairie
Color Theory is specific to Valspar Automotive’s premium waterborne system – DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series. New to the curriculum, the class teaches students everything they need to know about color, from how to get to the right color to how to use tools and resources properly, including Valspar Automotive’s Color Focus formula retrieval system.
For more information about Valspar Automotive’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit valsparauto.com.