Masters School of Auto Body Management Announces Upcoming Schedule
The Masters School of Auto Body Management has announced its upcoming schedule of Masters Bodyshop Management Essentials classes:
Bodyshop Management Essentials
- September 17-20 – Galesburg, Ill. (available as a combo) – register here
- Oct. 15-18 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here
- Nov. 12-15 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here
The Nuts and Bolts of Sales and Estimating
- Friday, Sept. 21 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here
For more information, contact Natalie Kessler, director of education at (800) 563-1883 or visit www.masters-school.com.