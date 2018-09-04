Body Shop Business
Training/Masters Educational Services
Masters School of Auto Body Management Announces Upcoming Schedule

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Masters School of Auto Body Management has announced its upcoming schedule of Masters Bodyshop Management Essentials classes:

Bodyshop Management Essentials

  • September 17-20 – Galesburg, Ill. (available as a combo) – register here
  • Oct. 15-18 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here
  • Nov. 12-15 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here

The Nuts and Bolts of Sales and Estimating

  • Friday, Sept. 21 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here

For more information, contact Natalie Kessler, director of education at (800) 563-1883 or visit www.masters-school.com.

