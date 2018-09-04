Masters School of Auto Body Management Announces Upcoming Schedule

The Masters School of Auto Body Management has announced its upcoming schedule of Masters Bodyshop Management Essentials classes:

Bodyshop Management Essentials

September 17-20 – Galesburg, Ill. (available as a combo) – register here

Oct. 15-18 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here

Nov. 12-15 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here

The Nuts and Bolts of Sales and Estimating

Friday, Sept. 21 – Galesburg, Ill. – register here

For more information, contact Natalie Kessler, director of education at (800) 563-1883 or visit www.masters-school.com.