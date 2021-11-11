Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Evercoat Launches Light Speed LED Cure System at SEMA (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Curing through LED light technology allows you to go from applying body filler to micro-surface correction, primer and topcoat in record time.

Advertisement

Evercoat launched the Light Speed LED Cure System at the 2021 SEMA Show, which features three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure, color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Mastering Refinish, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Video: WATCH: Facebook Live Video of SEMA Show Day 3

Video: WATCH: Interview with Dave Kindig

Video: WATCH: SEMA Day 2, Collision

Advertisement

on

Evercoat Launches Light Speed LED Cure System at SEMA (VIDEO)

on

Equalizer Debuts Sentinel at SEMA (VIDEO)

on

U-POL Dolphin Speed Glaze & Rapid System Primer (VIDEO)

on

Mastering Refinish, Part 3 (VIDEO)
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Associations: ASA Announces Staff Promotion, Names Interim Executive Director

Products: Rotary Announces New R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

Video: Equalizer Debuts Sentinel at SEMA (VIDEO)

Video: Evercoat Launches Light Speed LED Cure System at SEMA (VIDEO)

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business