Evercoat launched the Light Speed LED Cure System at the 2021 SEMA Show, which features three specially formulated products including Light Speed Optex Premium Body Filler with dual-cure, color-changing technology, Light Speed LED Cure 440 Express Micro-Pinhole Eliminator and Light Speed LED Cure High Build Primer.
Video
Evercoat Launches Light Speed LED Cure System at SEMA (VIDEO)
Curing through LED light technology allows you to go from applying body filler to micro-surface correction, primer and topcoat in record time.
Click Here to Read More