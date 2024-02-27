Evercoat Partners with TechForce Foundation to Support Collision Education

Evercoat, the industry leader in innovative, patented collision repair products, announced it has partnered with TechForce Foundation to support collision repair education.

TechForce Foundation is a community of students, working techs, educators, industry leaders and donors committed to helping young people find a technical education and career that fits. This collaboration provides students with the resources and process knowledge needed to be workforce-ready.

Through the 2024 partnership, Evercoat is committed to collaborating with TechForce Foundation to provide the next generation of collision repair professionals with the knowledge and technique they need to have long, successful careers.

“We recognize the importance of our subject matter experts and the value they bring to the industry,” said Dan Clarke, vice president/general manager of Evercoat. “Sharing our collision repair expertise instills next-level skills and techniques with those who will benefit most — current and future repair technicians and body shop managers across the country.”

Evercoat has been trusted by body repair professionals for nearly 70 years, and their commitment to quality and ease of application has established the company as the no. 1 preferred filler brand in North America and other global markets. Evercoat remains an innovation leader in the industry, holding over 35 U.S. and foreign patents, and was first to market with many patented technologies including: Rage, the first stain-free body filler, and Rage Ultra, the first filler using environmentally friendly, ECORESIN. More recently, Evercoat launched Rage OPTEX color-change filler and putty, and its new Light Speed system with LED curing technology.

For more information on Evercoat, visit evercoat.com.

For more information on TechForce Foundation, visit techforce.org.