 Evercoat Partners with ASE to Support Collision Repair Education

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Evercoat Partners with ASE to Support Collision Repair Education

The partnership will allow Evercoat to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Evercoat announced it has partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Related Articles

Evercoat is committed to nurturing the next generation of collision repair professionals by equipping students with the tools and product knowledge necessary for their career ahead.

“Evercoat has been manufacturing quality products since 1953, so this new and exciting partnership with the ASE Education Foundation will allow us to help team up with new technicians and support collision repair schools across the country,” said Tim McKinney, senior application field engineer for Evercoat. “There are so many opportunities for young adults in this industry, and we are all excited to help be a part of the next generation of up-and-coming technicians and future industry leaders.”

The partnership will specifically benefit technical training programs in schools and institutions offering automotive education. With ASE, Evercoat will be able to offer training on application best practices and standard operating procedures created for efficient repairs done right the first time.

For more information on Evercoat, visit evercoat.com.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseeducationfoundation.org.

You May Also Like

Events

HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The board leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum’s annual conference.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The HD Repair Forum announced that its advisory board has welcomed five new members. The board, made up of a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers and industry consultants from across North America, leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum's annual conference — which takes place this year April 24-25 at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The NABC, along with Travelers and Classic Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tucker, Ga., woman.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ to Award $5K in NORTHEAST Dollars at Upcoming Show

Ten randomly selected show attendees will receive $500 toward the purchase of tools and equipment on the show floor.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS Calibrations of Florida Joins Car ADAS

ADAS Calibrations’ territory will extend from Orlando to North Fort Lauderdale.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

OEM Update

The latest news from the automakers.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 5.

By Jason Stahl
Kia to Share Customer Data with Insurers through LexisNexis

Through a strategic agreement, Kia connected vehicle data will be made available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange.

By Jason Stahl