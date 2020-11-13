FCA Issues Position Statement on Opt OE Parts

FCA has issued a position statement on “opt OE” parts that collision repairers are finding more frequently in estimating systems.

The statement reads:

Opt OE is not OE

Opt OE parts can seem like authentic Mopar, at a value price compared to purchasing from an FCA dealer.

However, Opt OE is not OE, and can create problems for collision shops and vehicle owners.

What is Opt OE?

Opt OE refers to option OE, and may also be referred to as surplus or OE -supplier. These parts may not come from an FCA dealer and may not be manufactured to meet the same high standards as the original part. Only

Authentic Mopar OE parts are designed, engineered, manufactured and tested to the FCA US LLC internal and government-mandated standards and are the only equivalent to the originally installed components. Even though

parts classified as opt OE may appear in various estimating systems or parts ordering documentation, there is no guarantee that they are genuine Mopar parts.

Our Stance

Mopar does not have an opt OE program or an OE surplus program and does not recognize the sale of opt OE parts. Often, these parts are imported from other markets where vehicle content, safety standards and

appearance may differ as compared to North America. In other cases, opt OE parts may be manufactured by OE suppliers. It is important to know that no supplier is authorized to utilize FCA US LLC tooling, test equipment or

Intellectual Property in the development or production of aftermarket parts. Even when offered by OE suppliers, aftermarket parts are often made with materials and processes that do not adhere to FCA US LLC standards.

FCA US LLC does not approve of, or recognize, repair procedures where Authentic Mopar Parts are not used for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT brand vehicles. Due to the complex safety systems engineered into

modern vehicles, these parts may not function properly and may disable or impair the function of critical safety devices. In addition, they may not fit properly or match the finishes used on the original components. This can

result in unsafe or poor quality repairs, lost productivity and future warranty concerns for collision shops.

For more information, visit MoparRepairConnect.com.



