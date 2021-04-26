Connect with us

OEMs

GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales has announced the expansion of ACDelco-branded parts on GM vehicles, introducing the new marketing campaign, “Certainty Starts Here” – a video series defining the clear choice for maintenance and repair of customers’ vehicles.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new logos for GM Genuine Parts, ACDelco and GM Marine are part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen GM’s parts and specialty brands. Incorporating GM’s recently revealed brand mark into the aftersales logos reinforces CCA’s commitment to a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. Additionally, the new logos align with the new corporate design and palette.

“By aligning our brands with the new brand identity for GM, we are strengthening our authentic GM Original Equipment parts and service value proposition for years to come as we move toward a future of electric vehicles and mobility,” said John Roth, global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, GM. “The team considered how to balance the history and trust with GM’s vision for the future. Going forward, the new logos will bring a more modern and vibrant look to our parts brands while still paying homage to the brands’ legacy.”

New logos will begin to arrive on U.S. packaging through the end of the year and appear in marketing later this spring. The new design will roll out in more than 35 countries over the next several years. To reinforce CCA’s position globally, packaging includes features such as internationally relevant color coding and graphics, and translations into eight different languages with clear designations that products are authentic GM original equipment parts and are designed, engineered, tested and backed by GM.

Advertisement

To learn more about the importance of using GM original equipment parts, as well as a comprehensive offering of aftermarket parts, also backed by GM, visit CertaintyStartsHere.com for a video series focused on maintenance, repair, powertrain, collision, original equipment and aftermarket.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

OEMs: Cruise, GM Team Up with Microsoft to Commercialize Self-Driving Vehicles

OEMs: Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

OEMs: GM Reveals New GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Parts Packaging

OEMs: GM, Mitchell Launch GM Collision Repair Network in Canada

Advertisement

on

GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts

on

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

on

IHS Markit Names GM Top Manufacturer for Sixth Consecutive Year

on

Toyota to Debut Three New Electrified Vehicles for U.S. Market
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: More Change is Coming to the Collision Industry

News: Farmers Insurance Donates Recycled Ride to Air Force Veteran

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Labor Rates, Estimate Audit Tools

News: CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

OEMs: GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GM Genuine Parts

GM Genuine Parts
Contact: Rob MintonFax: 810-606-3530
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business