GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales has announced the expansion of ACDelco-branded parts on GM vehicles, introducing the new marketing campaign, “Certainty Starts Here” – a video series defining the clear choice for maintenance and repair of customers’ vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

The new logos for GM Genuine Parts, ACDelco and GM Marine are part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen GM’s parts and specialty brands. Incorporating GM’s recently revealed brand mark into the aftersales logos reinforces CCA’s commitment to a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. Additionally, the new logos align with the new corporate design and palette.

“By aligning our brands with the new brand identity for GM, we are strengthening our authentic GM Original Equipment parts and service value proposition for years to come as we move toward a future of electric vehicles and mobility,” said John Roth, global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, GM. “The team considered how to balance the history and trust with GM’s vision for the future. Going forward, the new logos will bring a more modern and vibrant look to our parts brands while still paying homage to the brands’ legacy.”

New logos will begin to arrive on U.S. packaging through the end of the year and appear in marketing later this spring. The new design will roll out in more than 35 countries over the next several years. To reinforce CCA’s position globally, packaging includes features such as internationally relevant color coding and graphics, and translations into eight different languages with clear designations that products are authentic GM original equipment parts and are designed, engineered, tested and backed by GM.