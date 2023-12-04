Hunter Engineering Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Joe Donato, manufacturer representative for Hunter Engineering, discusses the new Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations. For more information, visit hunter.com.
Joe Donato, manufacturer representative for Hunter Engineering, discusses the new Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations. For more information, visit hunter.com.
Episode 9 of The Road to AAPEX explores the connections and relationships with people that help us navigate an ever-winding road.
The automotive aftermarket is about connections. Connections to the right parts, to the right places, to the right people. It’s the roads we travel down together that make us grow closer and bring us together. That’s the feeling that paves the Road to AAPEX as Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, traverses the Bonneville Salt Flats in his fixed-up Lincoln Blackwood. Flashback to fixes that made the journey possible: new tires and rims to fuel injectors, windows and a new AC unit.
Every time the suspension is changed, you’re changing the ADAS system.
Episode 8 of The Road to AAPEX explores how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.
Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.
In episode 7 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene rolls through Nebraska and meets kindred spirits as he drives the rare Lincoln Blackwood he refurbished for his journey to AAPEX.
DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing was recognized with a 2023 Global Media Award for its Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit.
Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.
I-CAR announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Greg Solesbee of CARSTAR Hayden won the single-shop award, and Charlie Drake of Classic Collision won the multi-shop award.