 Hunter Engineering Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering discusses their new Ultimate ADAS system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Joe Donato, manufacturer representative for Hunter Engineering, discusses the new Ultimate ADAS, a system the company says is designed to eliminate manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations. For more information, visit hunter.com.

