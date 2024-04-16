 Hunter Elite Wheel Balancer: 19.5-inch Tire Service

Video

Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer: 19.5-inch Tire Service

Joe Keene of Babcox Media discusses Hunter's HD Elite Wheel Balancer and handling 19.5-inch wheels, which are common on some delivery vehicles.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s HD Elite Wheel Balancer and handling a 19.5-inch tire, which is becoming more and more popular. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

