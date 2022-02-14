Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Vehicle Production

To help meet that demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities:

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) — $73 Million This investment comes on the heels of the $240 million investment announced in November and will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. With this funding, TMMWV will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors. Currently, a team of more than 2,000 build approximately one million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. With today’s announcement, Toyota has invested more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant. Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN) — $17 Million The Tennessee investment increases the plant’s capacity to cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year. The nearly 400 employees at TMMTN currently produce a million transmission cases and housings and approximately 1.8 million engine blocks a year, parts needed for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle manufactured in North America. The added investment to the plant brings the to-date total investment to $389 million.

