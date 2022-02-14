 Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Vehicle Production
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Vehicle Production

on

Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

on

Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

on

Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner
Advertisement
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast

OEMs: Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Vehicle Production

Associations: Auto Associations Issue Statement on U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Disruptions

News: Enterprise Holdings Foundation Supports Five Schools’ Programs Through CREF

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

OEMs

Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Vehicle Production

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

To help meet that demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) — $73 Million

This investment comes on the heels of the $240 million investment announced in November and will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year. With this funding, TMMWV will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors. Currently, a team of more than 2,000 build approximately one million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles. With today’s announcement, Toyota has invested more than $2 billion in its West Virginia plant.

Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN) — $17 Million

The Tennessee investment increases the plant’s capacity to cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year. The nearly 400 employees at TMMTN currently produce a million transmission cases and housings and approximately 1.8 million engine blocks a year, parts needed for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle manufactured in North America. The added investment to the plant brings the to-date total investment to $389 million.

Advertisement

“Toyota is moving quickly toward an electrified future, and West Virginia will play a critical role in that journey,” said David Rosier, president of TMMWV. “Our team embraces this challenge, and it’s clear Toyota has faith in our ability and trusts us to take the company to new heights.”

Toyota has committed to offering an electrified option across its entire lineup of both Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025. Advancing the production of electrified vehicles and their components, including hybrid transaxles, plays an important part in helping Toyota achieve its goals for carbon neutrality.

“Toyota Tennessee is proud to play an important role in our company’s mission to provide customers with safer, reliable, electrified vehicles that advance a carbon-neutral future,” said Wes Woods, president of TMMTN. “Our highly skilled team is excited to expand production of the hybrid transaxle cases and housings.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

OEMs: Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric by 2030

OEMs: Ford Releases Position Statement on Ford/Lincoln Bumper Repair with ADAS

OEMs: GM Customer Care and Aftersales Expands ACDelco-branded Parts

OEMs: Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business