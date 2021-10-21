Connect with us
Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 4 (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Jason Stahl and Joe Keene discuss the next step in ADAS repair after vehicle intake, pre-scan and electronic blueprinting: body repairs.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Joe Keene, automotive video producer and ASE-certified technician, discuss what to consider during body repairs as it relates to a vehicle’s electronics – the next step to take after you have identified the specific ADAS features in a vehicle, performed a pre-repair scan and created an electronic blueprint – from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 4 of a 7-part series.

Watch Part 1 here.

Watch Part 2 here.

Watch Part 3 here.

