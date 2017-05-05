Axalta Opens New Manufacturing and Research Complex in Michigan

Axalta Coating Systems recently celebrated the grand opening of its Americas Technology Center in Mount Clemens, Mich. The company said the manufacturing and research complex will support the development of next-generation coatings.

“Reflecting Axalta’s commitment to innovation and performance, the [Americas Technology Center] will provide product research and development resources dedicated to customers across the western hemisphere as one of the company’s four principal global technology centers,” the company said in a news release.

The project was an 18-month endeavor to transform and expand existing laboratory space and spray facilities, Philadelphia-based Axalta said.

Axalta scientists, chemists and engineers will develop the next generation of coatings products for light-vehicle, commercial-vehicle, refinish and industrial customers throughout the Americas. Previous R&D conducted at the facility principally served the light-vehicle segment in North America, according to Axalta.

“As a strategic part of Axalta’s global network of technology centers, the [Americas Technology Center] will combine our global expertise and research resources with local talent and market knowledge across the Americas,” said Barry Snyder, Axalta’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “This new space adds new capabilities to aid the Axalta team in further advancing our coatings technology to increase the durability of coatings, enhance customer productivity and, of course, provide beautiful colors. Michigan is home to nearly 400 automotive research and development centers, and we are proud to count our Americas Technology Center among them.”