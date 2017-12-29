Body Shop Business
Connecticut’s Hamden Auto Body Featured in TV News Segment on ‘Winter Rush’

The “winter rush” is on for Hamden Auto Body and other collision repair shops in the Northeast.

“With snow and icy conditions causing more accidents, and bitter cold draining car batteries, [owner Karl] Mauhs says this is the season when business booms,” Amy Hudak reports in a segment for WTNH News 8.

When the TV station interviewed Mauhs, he said his shop had seen 20 or so vehicles come in with dead batteries in the last week.

To watch the news segment, click here or view below.

