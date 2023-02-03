 Auto Glass Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Auto Glass Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Fla.

Related Articles
The Auto Glass Now Tallahassee team celebrated the grand opening of their new facility on Jan. 26, 2023.

This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market. The team celebrated the grand opening of the facility on Jan. 26. The event welcomed local business owners, members of the community and local insurance agents to take a tour of the newly renovated facility, enjoy food and beverage, and connect with one another. In addition, Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter and members from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the new business to the community.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to spread our footprint to the Tallahassee area,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “The team is ready to hit the ground running to deliver the ‘wow’ to those in the surrounding community.”

Auto Glass Now Tallahassee is an over 5,400-square-foot facility with an experienced team led by Manager Jerome (Jerry) Sweezy. Sweezy has over 45 years of automotive experience, but recently transitioned to the auto glass repair and replacement field.

“Having been in the automotive industry for most of my career, I was ready to challenge myself in a new segment,” said Sweezy. “I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team and provide our community with our fantastic services.”

Auto Glass Now Tallahassee also welcomed the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to the event, where they donated $1,000 to cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care. Since 1955, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been working to find a cure for cystic fibrosis and provide those living with cystic fibrosis an opportunity to live a long, fulfilling life by supporting and funding research and drug development.

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Rides to California Mom

Crash Champions and the NABC recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Palm Springs, Calif., mom as part of the NABC’s annual charity golf tournament.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that its collision repair team joined hands with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), the Loma Linda Children's Hospital and local non-profit organizations to pull off a celebratory vehicle giveaway on Jan. 17 to a Palm Springs, Calif., mom at the Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort as part of the NABC's annual charity golf tournament.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in California

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 9.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Body Consolidation Update: What Will 2023 Bring?

The bull market of consolidation is expected to continue in 2023 even amidst high inflation, rising interest rates and other challenges.

By Laura Gay