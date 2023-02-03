Auto Glass Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Auto Glass Now Tallahassee team celebrated the grand opening of their new facility on Jan. 26, 2023.

This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market. The team celebrated the grand opening of the facility on Jan. 26. The event welcomed local business owners, members of the community and local insurance agents to take a tour of the newly renovated facility, enjoy food and beverage, and connect with one another. In addition, Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter and members from the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the new business to the community.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to spread our footprint to the Tallahassee area,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “The team is ready to hit the ground running to deliver the ‘wow’ to those in the surrounding community.”



Auto Glass Now Tallahassee is an over 5,400-square-foot facility with an experienced team led by Manager Jerome (Jerry) Sweezy. Sweezy has over 45 years of automotive experience, but recently transitioned to the auto glass repair and replacement field.



“Having been in the automotive industry for most of my career, I was ready to challenge myself in a new segment,” said Sweezy. “I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team and provide our community with our fantastic services.”

Auto Glass Now Tallahassee also welcomed the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to the event, where they donated $1,000 to cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care. Since 1955, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been working to find a cure for cystic fibrosis and provide those living with cystic fibrosis an opportunity to live a long, fulfilling life by supporting and funding research and drug development.



For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.