Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 6: Recalibration After Glass R&I or Replacement

Episode 6 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode features Editor Jason Stahl talking to BodyShop Business technical writer Mitch Becker about how many vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) require a recalibration after the R&I or replacement of the windshield.

Becker explains how a recalibration is different than a scan and whether using aftermarket or OE glass makes a difference.