PPG Releases Collision Training Schedule for Fall 2018



PPG has announced its collision refinish training schedule for the fourth quarter of 2018. Classes cover a wide variety of subjects and are designed to ensure that PPG paint technicians stay up to date with their refinish certification and knowledge of PPG products, processes and technological advances.

PPG collision refinish training classes are held at PPG Business Development Centers and numerous field locations across the U.S. and Canada and are led by expert PPG trainers. The courses take one to two days and provide extensive classroom instruction along with hands-on work in the spraybooth. Technicians are given opportunities for informal discussions and Q&A sessions with the trainers.

Collision refinish courses cover PPG premium brands including the Envirobase High Performance, Aquabase Plus, Deltron and Global Refinish System paint lines, with certification and recertification offered for each brand. Programs encompass a comprehensive range of topics from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint application best practices. Color tinting classes are also offered for each brand. Classes are available in Spanish and French in some locations.

PPG refinish technicians must be certified and then recertified every two years to make certain they stay current with ever-evolving industry developments. When paint technicians and their respective collision centers are certified, the centers may offer the PPG Lifetime Limited Paint Performance Guarantee — a valued edge over the competition — to their customers. Technicians must maintain their PPG certification for the collision center to continue participating in the PPG paint guarantee program.

Course descriptions with October, November and December dates, locations and registration instructions can be found here.