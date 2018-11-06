Body Shop Business
Mike Anderson’s Next Webinar on OEM Repair Procedures to Focus on Subaru

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will offer the latest in his series of free “Learn to Research, Research to Learn” webinars with a session conducted on Monday, Nov. 26 (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST), focused on using Subaru’s Technical Information System (STIS).

“Checking the OEM websites for collision repair procedures and information for every job is the best way to ensure you’re conducting proper repairs,” said Anderson. “Like the other webinars we’ve done in this series, this one will help you learn to more efficiently navigate the websites – in this case, the Subaru system – to find what you need.”

To register for the webinar, visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6479548856220801026

Anderson of Collision Advice launched his series of webinars earlier this year to help shops more easily research and use OEM collision repair information. Webinar attendees will be able to text in questions during the live event. Attendees will need to use their computer audio for the webinar; no phone dial-in will be available.

As with the five previous sessions in the series, this month’s webinar will be available for later viewing, but registering now ensures you will be notified when it is posted if you miss the live event. Previous webinars can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/MikeOEM.

Collision Advice is a full-service training and consulting firm offering collision repair businesses of all sizes assistance with virtually every aspect of business management and production, including estimating, SOP development, lean principles, accounting, sales and marketing, customer service, negotiating, workforce development, websites and social media marketing.

It was founded in 2010 by Mike Anderson, following the sale of his collision repair businesses that he operated in Alexandria, Va., for more than 20 years. Anderson and his Collision Advice team offer dozens of workshops and seminars throughout the country each year, and provide business and shop operational consulting services for individual collision repair businesses. Collision Advice also conducts “Who Pays for What?” surveys in conjunction with CRASH Network.

