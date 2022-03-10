 Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

on

UpdatePromise to Power Honda and Acura Tire Program

on

Ford Forms Distinct Auto Units for EV and ICE Vehicles

on

Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Production
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Events of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Events: Learn to Master the Appraisal Clause at NORTHEAST 2022

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

OEMs

Mazda Launches Collision Network for Consumers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) and Mitchell have announced the consumer launch of the Mazda Collision Network.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With new website content and an online collision repair facility locator, Mazda vehicle owners can learn about the network and find local repair facilities that have met Mazda’s stringent requirements for business operations, training, tools and equipment.

“Customer safety is our number-one priority,” said Rob Milne, vice president of aftersales and the technical services division of MNAO. “Our close collaboration with Mitchell and the launch of these new resources allow us to connect vehicle owners with reputable auto body shops in their neighborhoods that meet our high standards for quality and safety.”

MNAO launched the Mazda Collision Network in May 2021, naming Mitchell as its program administrator. Since then, shop participation has grown steadily, allowing Mazda to meet its goal of supporting customers through the entire vehicle life cycle.
 
The online locator will feature facilities that are active in the network and demonstrate ongoing compliance with program requirements, cycle time and customer satisfaction. Mazda will also refer vehicle owners to these organizations through its Customer Experience Center as well as provide marketing tools that shops can use to promote their businesses.  
 
“With the Mazda Collision Network and these online tools, we can reach more customers,” said Dean Massimini, owner of Autotech Collision Service. “Our participation in the program not only shows consumers that we’re committed to proper repair, but it also gives our shop access to the training and resources needed to help safely and efficiently return Mazda vehicles to the road following a collision.”

Advertisement

Added Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Division Executive Vice President and General Manager Debbie Day, “Despite the increase in vehicle complexity and its impact on collision repair, consumers still expect fast, convenient access to qualified facilities that can quickly perform the necessary repair work. Through the Mazda Collision Network and availability of these resources, Mazda and Mitchell are again demonstrating their ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience — one focused on proper and safe repair.”

Vehicle owners can access information about the Mazda Collision Network and a searchable list of qualified repair facilities at mazdausa.com/owners/service. Collision repair facilities interested in joining the network should visit mitchell.com/mazda for details or to complete an application. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OEMs: Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

OEMs: Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

OEMs: Honda Appoints Assistant Manager of Certified Collision Programs

OEMs: Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric by 2030

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business