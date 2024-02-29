 Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

The multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell’s technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the property & casualty (P&C) claims and collision repair industries, and Classic Collision, one of the top four largest MSOs in the nation, announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement. The enterprise licensing agreement gives all current and future Classic Collision locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures as well as the company’s paintless dent repair (PDR) calculator.

A Mitchell customer since 2013, Classic Collision already has nearly 100 repair facilities using Mitchell Cloud Estimating. The remaining locations will be onboarded by the end of Q1 2024.

“Classic Collision has experienced exponential growth over the last few years, and we are thrilled to support the organization’s ongoing expansion,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “With the aid of Mitchell’s innovative technology, Classic Collision can take advantage of new tools designed to help return customers to the road safely while continuing to grow its U.S. footprint.” 

Released in 2017, Mitchell Cloud Estimating allows repairers to write comprehensive appraisals of collision-damaged passenger, commercial and specialty vehicles. They can then upload photos, submit estimates and communicate with insurance partners and customers using the Mitchell platform. Created to significantly reduce time spent on research, Mitchell Cloud Estimating features Integrated Repair Procedures that surface OEM information critical to restoring the vehicle to pre-accident condition as the estimate is written. With the company’s PDR calculator, estimators can also quickly determine the cost of minor dents, dings and body creases and add them to the appraisal. 

Classic Collision is the second U.S. multi-site operator to sign an enterprise license agreement for Mitchell Cloud Estimating.

For more information on Mitchell Cloud Estimating, click here.

Consolidators

Focus Advisors Facilitates Sale of Painters Collision Centers

Focus Advisors announced it was the sell-side advisory firm that represented Painters Collision Centers in its sale to Classic Collision in January 2024.

Jason Stahl
Focus Advisors announced it was the sell-side advisory firm that represented Painters Collision Centers in its sale to Classic Collision in January 2024.

Painters Owner Jim Huard's exit capped off over four decades of entrepreneurial accomplishments, including leading the start-up, growth and sale of several high-performing collision repair businesses across the U.S.

