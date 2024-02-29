Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the property & casualty (P&C) claims and collision repair industries, and Classic Collision, one of the top four largest MSOs in the nation, announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement. The enterprise licensing agreement gives all current and future Classic Collision locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures as well as the company’s paintless dent repair (PDR) calculator.

A Mitchell customer since 2013, Classic Collision already has nearly 100 repair facilities using Mitchell Cloud Estimating. The remaining locations will be onboarded by the end of Q1 2024.

“Classic Collision has experienced exponential growth over the last few years, and we are thrilled to support the organization’s ongoing expansion,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “With the aid of Mitchell’s innovative technology, Classic Collision can take advantage of new tools designed to help return customers to the road safely while continuing to grow its U.S. footprint.”

Released in 2017, Mitchell Cloud Estimating allows repairers to write comprehensive appraisals of collision-damaged passenger, commercial and specialty vehicles. They can then upload photos, submit estimates and communicate with insurance partners and customers using the Mitchell platform. Created to significantly reduce time spent on research, Mitchell Cloud Estimating features Integrated Repair Procedures that surface OEM information critical to restoring the vehicle to pre-accident condition as the estimate is written. With the company’s PDR calculator, estimators can also quickly determine the cost of minor dents, dings and body creases and add them to the appraisal.

Classic Collision is the second U.S. multi-site operator to sign an enterprise license agreement for Mitchell Cloud Estimating.

