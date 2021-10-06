Nissan Expands R&D with New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

Nissan announced it has expanded its Michigan-based engineering center, Nissan Technical Center North America (NTCNA), with a more than $40 million dollar Safety Advancement Lab for vehicle safety testing. The new lab brings more efficiency to the vehicle development process and furthers Nissan’s goal of reaching a future with virtually zero fatalities.

“This expansion underscores Nissan’s commitment to the region and enables us to be a global center of excellence for new vehicle testing,” said Chris Reed, regional senior vice president, Research and Development, Nissan Americas. “The goal of virtually zero fatalities is always guiding our work. The combination of this new lab plus our passive and active safety technologies can help us reach that goal.” The Safety Advancement Lab expansion provides Nissan the onsite capability to conduct full vehicle crash testing, vehicle certification, advanced development testing and benchmarking. Engineers can conduct 48 different passive safety crash test simulations onsite, creating efficiencies in timing and results analysis. The 116,000-sq.-ft. facility is equipped with state-of-art, high-speed photography systems, data acquisition equipment and a precise vehicle tow system. The site also includes a test dummy calibration lab, space for preparing vehicles and a pedestrian safety lab.

