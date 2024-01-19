Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS Gains Approval from Nissan, Infiniti

Hunter Engineering announced that Ultimate ADAS, its innovative system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships.

Honda and Acura had approved use for their dealerships earlier in 2023.

Ultimate ADAS will be on display with frequent demos in booth no. 3721W at NADA in Las Vegas Feb. 1-4.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” said Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures.

The gimbals and on-screen guidance provided by Hunter’s award-winning WinAlign software dramatically increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

Many common and time-consuming manual adjustments are now automated, such as height, roll, pitch and yaw.

Of particular importance for both customer satisfaction and insurance purposes, Ultimate ADAS provides thorough and easily decipherable documentation of the exact procedures performed and exact target placement. Confirmations can be accessed or printed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.

Additionally, the Ultimate ADAS units can be conveniently moved as needed around the shop, with compact packaging to keep all the components together.

Because Ultimate ADAS is a Hunter wheel aligner, ROI begins on the day it’s installed at the dealership and continues every day thereafter.

“Calibrations aren’t necessarily difficult, but getting set up can be very time-consuming,” Gerber said. “With this new system, techs won’t need to learn geometry on the fly with strings and plumb bobs, since the lasers will locate the precise spots almost instantly.”

Ultimate ADAS is designed to make the inexact, exact.

“Techs can get right down to business and be assured of a properly performed and documented calibration every time.”

For more information, visit hunter.com/ultimate-adas.