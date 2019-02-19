Registration Now Open for ASA’s Annual Meeting and Conference

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it has opened online registration for its 2019 Annual Business Meeting & Conference to be held April 30-May 2 in Hurst, Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth).

“We created something special to meet the desires of the automotive repair industry based on their feedback,” said Ray Fisher, executive director of ASA. “The focus for the meeting will be on technical business preparation and business shop management training. This conference is for the business owner and their management team, but I think we also offer awareness for service advisors, collision estimators and others within your organization. You will learn among your peers and colleagues while observing cutting-edge classes taught by industry-leading instructors. We are providing a professional venue for our ASA leaders, members and others from the industry to engage in conversations, share best practices and discuss industry challenges together. Amidst the learning, we have planned several opportunities to meet, mingle and network with other service professionals like yourself.”

Participants will get a full array of training meetings and activities to attend during the three-day event.

Attendees will also be able to learn more about ASA’s future plans – and their anticipated roles – during the annual meeting of the ASA Board of Directors.

In addition, an industry panel discussion titled, “Talent Recruitment and Retention Panel Discussion,” will be led by Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president for industry relations, along with Jeremy O’Neal, head of AdvisorFix and popular industry trainer. This in-depth discussion will explore the issues surrounding the need for new technical and management talent and the challenges faced from a growing shortage of qualified technicians. Attendees will take away a comprehensive knowledge of the current situation, how we got here, what we need to know to address this issue and what resources are available to help find the talent we need to ensure our ongoing success.

All ASA members are invited to attend. The early-bird registration deadline is March 24, 2019 (save $50). ASA members who register early pay $199, while nonmembers pay $249. After March 24, the cost for members will increase to $249; nonmembers pay $299.