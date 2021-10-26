Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 5 (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Jason Stahl and Joe Keene discuss the next step in ADAS repair after vehicle intake, pre-scan, electronic blueprinting and body repairs: refinish repairs.
Advertisement

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Joe Keene, automotive video producer and ASE-certified technician, discuss what to consider during refinish repairs as it relates to a vehicle’s electronics – the next step to take after you have identified the specific ADAS features in a vehicle, performed a pre-repair scan, created an electronic blueprint and performed body repairs – from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 5 of a 7-part series.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Watch Part 1 here.

Watch Part 2 here.

Watch Part 3 here.

Watch Part 4 here.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Preventing Fires in Your Auto Body Shop (VIDEO)

Video: U-POL’s Dolphin All-in-One Filler And Rapid System Primer

Video: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Fleet Doc (VIDEO)

Video: VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 3

Advertisement

on

Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 5 (VIDEO)

on

PPG OneChoice UV-Cured Primer Surfacer (Video)

on

Launch Tech's New X-431 Throttle III: One Is Enough (Video)

on

Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 4 (VIDEO)
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

Video: PPG OneChoice UV-Cured Primer Surfacer (Video)

Consolidators: 1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

Events: SEMA Show Set to Kick Off with Full Slate of Special Events

Video: Launch Tech’s New X-431 Throttle III: One Is Enough (Video)

News: NABC Launches New Drive Out Distraction Program
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Emko Technologies LLC

Emko Technologies LLC
Contact: Evan KlapecPhone: 8145167137
180 Regina Drive Cranberry PA, Cranberry Pennsylvania 16319
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION

Sponsored Content

Your Shop’s Least Invasive Repair Method: What is Glue Pull Repair?
Connect
BodyShop Business