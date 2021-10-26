Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 5 (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and Joe Keene, automotive video producer and ASE-certified technician, discuss what to consider during refinish repairs as it relates to a vehicle’s electronics – the next step to take after you have identified the specific ADAS features in a vehicle, performed a pre-repair scan, created an electronic blueprint and performed body repairs – from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com. Part 5 of a 7-part series.