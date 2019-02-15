Body Shop Business
WIN Opens Registration for 2019 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that registration for its 2019 Educational Conference is now open.

Members registering before March 13 will receive a discounted rate of $300. For member registration on or after March 13, the rate is $475. Non-members may attend at a rate of $650. Attendance at the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person.

As previously announced, this year’s conference will be held May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “Navigating Tomorrow Together,” the conference theme, will be reflected throughout the agenda with presentations focused on navigating through ever-changing professional and personal landscapes. WIN has announced that executive coach and author Connie Dieken will present this year’s keynote address.

“We are fortunate to have Connie presenting for our entire Tuesday morning session,” said Wendy Rogers, one of the 2019 conference co-chairs. “Her recognition as a leading executive coach is unsurpassed, and her presentation and workshop are being tailored specifically for our attendees.”

To register for conference and view the agenda, click here. For more information on WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.

