The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that registration for its 2020 Educational Conference is now open.
This year's conference will be held May 3-5, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. "Driving the Future," the conference theme, will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-and-a-half-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year.
“For our 2020 Educational Conference, we are excited to shake up our agenda a bit and offer more networking time,” said Wendy Rogers, co-chair of the conference committee. “We will be hosting a charity opportunity to give back to the community, and we will be taking our annual Scholarship Walk in late afternoon that gives way to a short reception and a free night to explore and sample the restaurants and nightlife in fabulous Newport Beach, Calif.”
To receive the early bird price of $300, you must register before March 31. After that, the member rate is $475 and a non-member ticket is $700. Attendance at the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person. Room blocks are available at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for booking at the hotel until April 13.
If you are not yet a member, join today or before March 31 for $95 and you will be eligible to purchase a ticket to the conference at the member rate.
To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here. For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.