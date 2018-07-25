7th Annual MSO Symposium to be Held Aug. 9 in Atlanta

The 7th Annual MSO Symposium will take place Aug. 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress Exposition in Atlanta.

The MSO Symposium is led by high-growth executives from the leading multi-shop operations within North America including Abra, Caliber, CARSTAR, Certified Collision Group, Fix Auto, Service King and several others.

These highly experienced individuals gather annually at the MSO Symposium to deliver a program that speaks directly to their circumstances and provide relevant content to collision repair facilities in similar situations.

With an expanded program for 2018, attendees will gain useful information on topics such as:

OEM Certification Programs – the Reasons “Why”

Pre-, Post- and In-Process Scanning

Talent Development

ADAS and its Impact

This year, MSO executives will be sharing guidance on what owners with prospective growth paths can do to prepare for expansion, and they’ ll point out some things to avoid.

AkzoNobel will be providing attendees with a generous lunch, and PPG will offer attendees the opportunity to continue to discuss questions and answers during an evening reception at 6 p.m.

The MSO Symposium’s program is directly relevant for owners of large, independent collision repair facilities, OEM collision repair program managers, insurance professionals and members of multi-shop operators (MSOs). The event is exclusive and only open to people within the above categories. If you’re a supplier of service or equipment to this industry, a limited number of prominent industry sponsorships are available as well.

