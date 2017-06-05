Body Shop Business
BASF’s VisionPLUS Performance Groups Approved for I-CAR Platinum Credit Points

BASF’s VisionPLUS Performance Group program now is I-CAR-approved.

In 2017, each performance group member will receive seven I-CAR Platinum points for meetings they attend, helping them maintain I-CAR Platinum status each year.

“Our Performance Group community is growing and getting stronger each year,” said Craig Seelinger, BASF VisionPLUS program manager. “We continuously strive to develop the best-performing and most profitable collision shops in the country, and this first-in-the-industry approval from I-CAR demonstrates the value these meetings bring to BASF customers.”

Last year was a strong one for growth and profitability across the board for performance groups, according to BASF. Members meet several times a year to discuss current industry issues, best practices, profit improvement and insurance relations.

“BASF has been an invaluable partner of ours for more than 10 years,” said Jason Bartanen, I-CAR director – Industry Technical Relations. “The BASF Refinish performance groups strengthen this commitment and emphasize the need for continuous business process improvement. We’re excited to reach BASF students in a new way, and are happy to support and expand the I-CAR BASF management training.”

BASF VisionPLUS University classes were I-CAR-certified in 2016. Certifying the performance group meetings was the next evolutionary step and provides deeper insights into the shops’ business practices, BASF said.

For more information regarding VisionPLUS University courses, contact Craig Seelinger at (313)-720-8231 or [email protected].

 

