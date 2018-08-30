PPG Launches Structural Blue Training Video

PPG has introduced a training video to assist paint technicians with refinishing Lexus automobiles sporting the OEM’s Structural Blue finish, a complex premium color available on a limited number of Lexus LC500 models. The video has been produced to dispel the notion that complex colors require a complex refinish process.

“In many instances, paint technicians assume that a finish like Structural Blue is difficult to work with, but that’s not the case,” said Randy Cremeans, PPG director of training. “Because Structural Blue is a very sophisticated finish, it may look like it requires a four- or five-stage progression, but in truth, it is a simple two-stage process that a painter can easily master. The video clearly shows how uncomplicated and straightforward the task is.”

PPG provides its painters with OEM factory packs as repair solutions. The Lexus Structural Blue factory pack, coded 8Y0 Lexus LC500, is available for Envirobase High Performance and Aquabase Plus waterborne and Deltron solvent systems. The instructional video, just under four minutes in length, can be seen here:

Structural Blue was developed by Lexus and Viavi Solutions Inc. It’s based on the coloration of the vibrant morpho butterfly, a species found in Central and South America. The butterfly appears blue in color but does not actually have blue scales in its wing surfaces. The blue color — which varies depending on the ambient light — is achieved through light interference. Similarly, the Lexus Structural Blue uses no blue materials or pigments. The blue hues are a light effect created by an exclusive liquid coating texture. Depending on the type of light — sunlight or artificial light — and the viewing angle, the Lexus LC500 Structural Blue can appear as an iridescent blue, royal blue, violet or other blue tone. Only 300 Lexus models feature this unique coloration. The PPG OEM Structural Blue factory pack matches the properties of the original finish.