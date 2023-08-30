 PPG Introduces LINQ Color Software and MagicBox

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

PPG Introduces LINQ Color Software and MagicBox

The new innovations will provide for smarter wireless mixing in automotive repair shops.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox body shop assistant for smarter wireless mixing in automotive repair shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry that provide productivity and sustainability improvement for body shops.

Related Articles

With PPG LINQ, refinish customers can streamline their repair process by using PPG’s cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and related services. The PPG MagicBox body shop assistant is a small but powerful device that communicates environmental conditions in mixing rooms and receives formulas direct from the PPG LINQ Color software. These new tools also extend the digital ecosystem to smaller body shops not previously served by the PPG LINQ solution.

The PPG LINQ system delivers benefits including:

  • Faster color-matching from any internet-connected device
  • Less rework and no need for spray-out cards
  • Faster and more efficient paint mixing
  • Waste reduction (when compared to a traditional repair process)

“When our PPG LINQ digital ecosystem is paired with our industry-leading paint products, we can help body shop owners to realize a 15% ‘key-to-key’ productivity improvement,” said Chancey Hagerty, PPG senior vice president, Automotive Refinish. “From the time a customer leaves their key with a body shop until they return to collect their car, that body shop can achieve improved productivity, reduced waste and enhanced sustainability compared to a traditional repair approach.”

The launch of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox body shop assistant follows the launch of other PPG LINQ digital ecosystem products, including PPG VisualizID software, the PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer and the PPG MoonWalk system, the company’s award-winning, automated paint mixing system launched in 2019.

“Today, thousands of body shops around the globe already use the PPG MoonWalk, PPG VisualizID and PPG DigiMatch tools,” said Alban d’Epenoux, PPG global marketing director, Automotive Refinish. “The addition of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox device can also mean additional productivity and enhanced capabilities for those existing users and also for thousands of other body shops interested in adopting the best digital solutions to enhance their business performance.”

To learn more about the PPG LINQ digital solution, visit https://ppglinq.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEHON, a German technology company, has launched the Cameleon electric vehicle (EV) workstation that ensures the safety of auto body shops and their employees when working on EVs with multi-material bodies.

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology. With its diverse product range, which includes the right tools for battery-electric vehicles, hybrid-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles, Cameleon mitigates problems related to dust, fume and gas emissions resulting from the collision repair of EVs.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Snap-on Introduces Pocket Light, Tool Clips

Snap-on has introduced the ECPRJ032 300 Lumen Rechargeable Lightweight Pocket Light and FLEXCLIPLG and small FLEXCLIPSM Flexible Tool Clips.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Cool Boss Overhead Fans Improve Workplace Comfort

Cool Boss, a division of BendPak, has expanded its product lineup beyond evaporative coolers with the new Tempest and Windstorm series of HVLS industrial overhead fans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Killer Tools Launches New Bumper Hole Punch Kit

The new ART251DX Bumper Perfect 14 Size Kit is the ultimate solution for auto pros seeking maximum versatility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ranger Introduces TruSensor Universal TPMS Diagnostic Kit

TS58R all-in-one tire pressure monitoring system solution is fast and easy to use.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces PPG as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that PPG has committed to the CIF Annual Donor Program for the second consecutive year at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaeser Introduces New i.Comp Reciprocating Compressors 

Available in two sizes and three configurations, the i.Comp units deliver oil-free air up to 160 psi and 20 cfm.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Releases 2022-23 Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Coverage

The major software release for Autel’s MaxiSYS 909CV tablet includes the best-selling vehicles in the country so far this year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers