Registration Open for the 2017 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists Conference

“Innovate to Dominate” is the theme of the Auto Care Association’s 2017 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference, slated for May 16-18 in Chicago.

The 2017 PBES Conference will gather leaders of the PBE industry for education, collaboration and solutions for the industry’s pressing concerns. Highlights will include keynotes on business growth and customer service; an industry panel focused on managing change in the PBE market; and the introduction of the conference’s Innovation Fair.

PBE wholesalers, jobbers, manufacturers and consultants can register on the Auto Care Association website.

The conference will take place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. The deadline for hotel reservations is April 14.

Scheduled keynote speakers include:

Steven Little – “The Seven Irrefutable Rules of Business Growth: 21st Century Strategies for Building Your Company”

– “The Seven Irrefutable Rules of Business Growth: 21st Century Strategies for Building Your Company” Gene Marks – “Your Growth and Opportunities: The Latest Political, Economic and Technological Trends that will Dominate Your Business Through 2018”

– “Your Growth and Opportunities: The Latest Political, Economic and Technological Trends that will Dominate Your Business Through 2018” Chip Bell – “Innovative Service: Strategies for Increasing Growth and Bottom-Line Impact”

In addition, Vincent Romans will moderate a panel discussion called “Managing Change in the PBE Market: Grow and Thrive, or Sell.” Discussions will focus on adaptation to a more competitive end-user environment; views on automotive technology and its impact; and expectations for the future of a successful distributor.

Registration and conference information are available at www.autocare.org/events.

At a Glance

What: 2017 PBES Conference

When: May 16-18

Where: Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile