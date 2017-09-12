Sherwin-Williams’ popular ATX Refinish System has expanded its offering with the introduction of the new ATX HP Single Stage.

The topcoat enhances the ATX product line, delivering a powerful solution for medium-volume refinishers, the company said.

The ATX Refinish System now offers a robust product line containing undercoats, basecoats, topcoats and clearcoats suitable for use in both National Rule and VOC-regulated areas.

The vehicle refinish system provides repair and collision facilities with excellent hiding and a blendable color match in a compliant, consistent and complete system, according to the company.

“Providing reliable performance while maximizing shop profitability, the ATX Refinish System provides best-in-class versatility,” Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams said. “It’s ideal for midsized shops that don’t require a premium-cost product line, but demand a quality finish. The addition of its single-stage topcoat complements both its National Rule and VOC-regulated basecoat systems. Now shop owners, managers and painters have a quality system for either spot repairs or overall refinishes.”

Painters appreciate the ATX refinish system because it features superior metallic control and excellent hiding, along with accurate color retrieval via available colors tools like the Prospector and iFEX spectrometer, according to the company. Now with the addition of the single-stage topcoat, the ATX refinish system features every product necessary to handle any refinishing job correctly the first time, with the same quality refinishers have come to expect.

For more information on the company’s complete portfolio of automotive refinishing products and services, visit the Sherwin-Williams website.