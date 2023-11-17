 ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Video

ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, take vehicle safety to the next level. Features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are becoming standard on new vehicles. However, these complex systems require proper calibrations after repairs to function correctly.

Related Articles

Let’s talk about whether relying solely on a test drive is enough to verify ADAS performance in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

A test drive checks basic vehicle functions — the engine, transmission, suspension and so on. However, you can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive. These systems depend on precise mounting and setup and even minor deviations can degrade their capabilities.

After realigning sensors during repairs, calibration using manufacturer procedures is critical. ADAS combines data from various inputs, so each sensor must be calibrated individually before finalizing. This often requires special tools and target boards.

ADAS calibrations begin with a pre-scan, followed by a test drive to check for fault codes. The vehicle is then diagnosed following OEM procedures to calibrate individual components like radar, camera, lidar and wheel speed sensors. Static target recalibration confirms the proper aim.

The next step is a test drive that sticks to parameters like vehicle speed, road type and distance traveled. This dynamic calibration allows ADAS to relearn baseline readings while driving and a post-scan afterward validates the completed calibration with no remaining faults.

More than a simple test drive, ADAS calibrations are an in-depth, multi-step process requiring specialty tools, training and strict adherence to specifications. Don’t rely solely on a road test to confirm that your customer’s ADAS is calibrated properly after repairs.

You May Also Like

Video

The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 6

In episode 6 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

It’s the unexpected moments that make a trip memorable. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed a rare Lincoln Blackwood, enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway. A standout spot is the Lincoln Highway Hotel.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
The Road to AAPEX Season 2, Episode 5

In episode 5 of The Road to AAPEX, Joe Keene prepares the Lincoln Blackwood for the road with assistance from Transtar and heads out on the Lincoln Highway on his way to AAPEX.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BMW Radar Sensor Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate a radar sensor on a 2017 BMW 750i xDrive.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Audi Front Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the front camera on an Audi Q3 after the windshield was replaced.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

Jay Salaytah meets the expectations of his customers and the needs of his employees. This video presented by Autolite.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter to Preview Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA

New system combines world-class alignment with the fastest and easiest target placements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Study Gauges Drivers’ Knowledge of ADAS

This study examined how drivers’ level of ADAS knowledge varied by driver type, experience, perceptions regarding vehicle technology and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Introduces Hawkeye XL Alignment System

Hunter’s new Hawkeye XL alignment system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers